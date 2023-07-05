Mbale police rescue two-month-old baby from shrine, suspect arrested

Police in Mbale have rescued a two-months-old baby from a shrine in Lufigi village, Madenge Parish, Bubyangu Sub-County in Mbale District.



According to authorities, Ms Sarah Nambuya, a peasant had allegedly stolen the baby from its biological parents to sacrifice the baby.



Police said the victim was found in the sack in the shrine crying.



The Elgon Regional Police Spokesperson, SP Rogers Taitika, identified the victim as Ronia Nabagye, a daughter to Mr Nansuru Wadada, 55, and Ms Zadina Nambuya, 35, residents of the same village.



“It's alleged that on July 4,2023 Mr Wadada and his wife Ms Nambuya had gone to the garden at around 7am leaving their daughter at home with other children. The Suspect, a one Sarah Nambuya went to the couple’s home and found children playing. She gave them money to go and buy Soda and Chapati leaving the baby inside sleeping alone and the suspect took the victim to her brother’s shrine in the same area,” SP Taitika said.



He said Police received information and rushed to the scene of crime and rescued the baby.



“It was found out that suspects Sarah Nambuya and Hussein Lugoli are relatives and are suspected to have picked the baby to be sacrificed,” he said.



Police have obtained statements from parents of the baby and relevant witnesses.



“The exhibit of a sack which was used to carry the victim was recovered. The Suspect has been arrested and her brother Hussein Lugoli a witchdoctor, is still at large,” SP Taitika said.



Police said a file of Child Stealing was opened under Bufumbo Police post SD REF 11/04/07/2023 and registered as Mbale CRB 291/2023.