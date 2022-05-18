Mbarara commercial officer arrested over Shs10m bribe to RCC to stop Emyooga probe

Police in Mbarara District are holding Mbarara City assistant commercial officer for allegedly embezzling over Shs40 Million Emyooga money from different SACCOS.

Mr Donati Mutahi was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly tried to bribe the deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) for Mbarara City South division, Mr Moses Ariho, with Shs10 million to stop investigations into the mismanagement of Emyooga money from the 18 SACCOS in Mbarara City South division.

“We have been hunting for two commercial officers for mishandling the Emyooga money and we have arrested one. The other one is still at large. It’s alleged that the group leaders from 18 SACCOS would get instructions from the commercial officers who would tell them that they are the final people in the matter,” Mr Ariho said.

He added: “Today (Tuesday) I was called by Mr Mutahi asking me to meet him. I was curious and wanted to hear what he had to say. When I met him, he said, ‘I know I have done all this mess but I’m giving you Shs 10 million to make sure that the fire ceases,” Mr Ariho said.

Mbarara City resident commissioner (RCC), Mr James Mwesigye, last week ordered for the arrest of Mbarara City Principal commercial officer James Agaba and his assistant, Donati Mutahi, after receiving several complaints from Emyooga beneficiaries about the operations of the Emyooga SACCOs.

The two commercial officers are accused of embezzling over Shs40 million from 18 SACCOS.

Mr Mutahi and Mr Agaba who is still at large were interdicted in April for allegedly defrauding Mbarara Central Market traders.

Mbarara city received Shs1 billion for Emyooga programme with 986 groups and about 2,500 members from 36 cells.

Emyooga progromme was launched in August 2019 as part of Government's continuous strategies to transform 68 percent of homesteads from subsistence to market-oriented production.