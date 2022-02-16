Mbarara moots law to ban spitting in public

A street child collects garbage around shops in Mbarara City recently. Failure to keep one’s premises clean is one of the violations in the proposed Mbarara City Council ordinance. PHOTO | RAJAB MUKOMBOZI

By  Rajab Mukombozi

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Mayor Robert Kakyebezi said the proposed ordinance is to spur the socio-economic transformation of Mbarara City and its residents. 

Mbarara City Council has drafted a law on solid waste management which, among others, seeks to impose a Shs40,000 penalty on those convicted of spitting in public.

