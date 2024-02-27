Mbarara RDC orders closure of sand mines along River Rwizi

The Mbarara District Resident Commissioner (RDC), Mr Emmy Turyabagyenyi Kateera, has ordered the closure of sand mining activities along River Rwizi at Rwanyampazi village in Kashaka parish, Bubaare Sub County in Mbarara District.

Mr Turyabagyenyi who was assessing the damage caused by the effects of sand mining along the River on Monday said: “There are two effects I have seen here, wetland degradation, and destruction of roads and these adversely affect the survival of human beings. That is why I came up with an order that all these sand mining activities be stopped immediately. I have asked the police boss at the regional level to immediately enforce the directive,” he said.

He added: “We have existing environmental laws and we shall charge the sand transporters with malicious damage to this area.”

The Mbarara District Senior Environmental Officer, Mr Joseph Mwesigye said the river bank has been encroached on by the sand miners which is a big threat to the ecosystem.

“We believe the locals have understood the message and we shall continue inspecting and monitoring to ascertain compliance levels on the orders made. We have asked people who are doing brickmaking to be outside the 100-meter buffer zone,” he said.

The Bubaare Sub-County Chairperson, Mr Perez Kaberebere, said more efforts are needed to sensitize locals on the protection of the environment and ecosystems in the area.

“As a sub-county chairperson, I support the order and I am going to make sure that I discuss with my people to stop getting sand from River Rwizi because it is illegal,” he said.

Mr Godie Kyabugyimbi, whose family of 10 people has been surviving on sand extraction activities, expressed worry over his source livelihood.

“My work is to lay brick and extract sand. It is where I have been getting school fees for my children, now I am going to fail to cater for my family. At least the government should give us loans now that they have put an embargo on the extraction of sand,” he said.

The Rwanyampazi village chairperson, Ms Alice Namanya said sand mining has been the only economic activity for the majority of her residents and if the directive takes effect, they will face a lot of challenges.