Medical intern arrested over raping patient

An intern nurse at Entebbe Grade B Hospital has been arrested for allegedly raping a female patient and attempting to rape two others.

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson said that the intern nurse was picked up on Saturday evening and is currently locked up at Entebbe Central Police Station.

He said that the suspect identified his victim from the Gynecology ward and drugged her with suspected chloroform before raping her.

“Suspected chloroform substances were recovered from his place of residence at the hospital, and a letter was found where he requested to be prayed for immoral thoughts he had been experiencing,” Mr Owoyesigyire said in a statement, urging other victims to come forward, saying that it is possible the suspect abused other women.

“We urge anyone who may have been a victim to come forward and report to the nearest police station. We take all allegations of sexual assault very seriously, and we are committed to ensuring that justice is served for all victims,” he said.

He noted that the safety and security of patients in hospitals are of utmost importance to the police.