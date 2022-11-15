Medical workers hailed for fight against Ebola

The management of China-Uganda Friendship Hospital Naguru in Kampala and a Chinese company have praised medical workers at the centre of the fight against Ebola Virus Disease.

Dr Emmanuel Tugaineyo, the hospital’s director, said the highly-infectious disease needs a lot of courage and resources to tackle.

“We have been getting suspected cases, but luckily, the cases have all turned negative. However, we have an isolation centre in place just in case of infections,” he said.

Dr Tugaineyo made the remarks while receiving donations from China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC) at the hospital’s premises in Kampala on Friday.

“I want to take this opportunity to appreciate CCCC Ltd for the gesture of donating to us things that will help us combat Ebola and any other communicable diseases,” he said.

The donations included medical supplies such as surgical gloves, bin liners and powdered chlorine.

The Chinese company hailed medical workers for containing both Covid-19 and Ebola.

Mr Zheng Biao, the country manager of CCCC Ltd, said: “To the health workers across the country, thank you for putting out your life first to save humans.”

“The Chinese medical teams working with you told us you do not have soap, CCCC is pleased to join you today to make a humble contribution of medical supplies which will be used in the day-to-day running of the hospital to ensure the safety of both the health workers and the patients,” Mr Biao added.

Earlier, Dr Tugaineyo had thanked China for its contribution to the country’s health sector.

“The Chinese have done tremendous work in complementing health service delivery. They have provided continuous support to this hospital in many areas,” he said.

“When you consider the numbers [of patients] that are handled in this hospital alone, they have reduced the kind of pressure that was on Mulago Hospital and other health units within the city,” he said.

The hospital was built 10 years ago.