Medics warn as salt, sugar fuel weight gain in women

Scientists have warned that heavy consumption of sugary foods amid low physical activity has led to a 10 percentage point increase in the proportion of women who are overweight.

Dr Charles Oyoo Akiya, the commissioner for non-communicable diseases control at the Health Ministry, told this publication that because of the changing lifestyle and food preferences, cancer and heart diseases are on the rise.

“Our emphasis is on reducing the risk factors for non-communicable diseases. We know them, they are linked to our behaviours. They are preventable and require a lot of commitment,” Dr Oyoo said.

He added: “Most of the non-communicable diseases are linked to the foods we eat. We eat a lot of salt, sugar, and bad fats, less vegetables, less fruits and many don’t exercise. All this is expounding the problem.”

The commissioner said they are working with community leaders to increase awareness. He said in cities, they are working with authorities to implement a healthy city initiative to ensure they have walkways and playgrounds for exercise.

This information comes amid a new report by researchers from the Uganda Cancer Institute which indicates a 10-percentage point increase in the proportion of women who are overweight.

“The overall proportion of women who are overweight has increased from 14 percent in 2001 to 24 percent in 2016. Similarly, the proportion of men who are overweight has increased from 5 percent in 2011 to 9 percent in 2016,” the report reads. The report, authored by Annet Nakaganda, is published in the scientific journal BioMed Central in April this year.

Last week, Dr Chiraag Kotecha, the lead specialist at Refine Skin and Body Clinic in Kampala, said at the launch of a new clinic in Kabalagala, Kampala, that a new medical technology that uses swallowable balloons, can curb obesity.

He said this works for those with uncontrollable appetites and limitations in physical activity.