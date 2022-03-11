Mengo asks govt to clear rent arrears worth Shs215b

Mr David Mpanga, Mengo’s special duties minister.

By  Shabibah Nakirigya  &  JAMES KABENGWA

What you need to know:

Some of the institutions still operating on the kingdom land include the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), the Judiciary, the Internal Affairs ministry, Prisons, 80 learning institutions, 78 health centres, 26 security agencies, and the Local Government headquarters, according to Mr Mpanga

Buganda Kingdom has asked government to pay Shs215.8b it owes the institution in rent.
The request was made during the Lukiiko (Buganda Kingdom parliament) sitting, chaired by speaker Luwagga Mugumbule on Monday.

