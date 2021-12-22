Prime

Mengo backs CEC on land evictions

President Museveni has consistently attributed the land eviction to the mailo land tenure system.

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the director of communications in the NRM’s secretariat, said it is unfortunate that at times Buganda Kingdom makes statements without giving a fair hearing to government proposals.

The Buganda Kingdom leadership has welcomed the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC) resolution to stop rampant evictions of people from their mailo land.

