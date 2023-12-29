Mengo, Kayunga leaders replant trees uprooted by gunmen on disputed land

The fight over a prime piece of land between Buganda Kingdom and a family in Kayunga is far from over after Mengo and Kayunga leaders replanted the trees that were uprooted by gunmen on the disputed land.

Last week, there was tension in Kayunga Town when gunmen and members of the late Malaki Kalya’s family put some of Kabaka’s chiefs at gunpoint before they embarked on uprooting at least 1,000 young trees which kingdom officials had planted at Mumyuka sub-county headquarters. The gunmen also shot in the air to scare away Kabaka’s chiefs who had mobilized to stop the uprooting of the trees.

Both Buganda kingdom and the late Kalya’s family claim ownership of the about one-acre prime piece of land, which is adjacent to Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital and Kayunga police station.

The wrangle has persisted for at least three years, prompting Kayunga District authorities’ intervention that ruled that the land belonged to the late Kalya’s family, according to the documents, in the van.

On Thursday, the acting Kabaka chief for Bugerere County, Mr Bashir Ziraba, the Kayunga District chairman, Mr Andrew Muwone, and Ms Margaret Ssempala, the Mumyuka sub-county chief joined hands to replant the trees.

Mr Ziraba said it was surprising that the family was claiming the land on which the Mumyuka sub-county headquarters sits, noting that the sub-county structures are among the oldest that were built by the Mengo administration.

On the land is the Mumyuka sub-county headquarters building that was built in the 1930s.

It was the NRM government that returned the cultural institutions but it is surprising that there are people who are using government guns to terrorize Ugandans. We are seeking an explanation from the government to tell us who these gunmen are and where they got the guns,” Mr Ziraba said.

He said the culprits had been dragged to courts of law, and dismissed claims that Mengo didn't have the land title for the disputed land.

Mr Andrew Muwonge, from the Kayunga District, who condemned the act of uprooting the trees, said it was demeaning to the Kabaka and the cultural institution.

“I want to task the police to explain to us what steps they have taken against the people who destroyed the trees and put Kabaka's chiefs at gunpoint,” Mr Muwonge said.

He dismissed claims that the gunmen were from the State House, saying the president was against land grabbing.

But Mr Paul Mukasa, the administrator of late Kalya’s estate said they would not allow Mengo to grab their land.

Mr Mukasa claimed that they would again uproot the young trees that had been replanted by the Mengo chiefs.

Ms Rosette Sikahwa, the Kayunga District Police commander said, the police were investigating reports that the gunmen were security personnel from a security agency she did not disclose.