Merger of govt agencies to save Uganda Shs1t annually, says Museveni

President Museveni has called on Members of Parliament (MPs) to support the rationalization of over 30 government agencies noting that the merger will cut Uganda’s operation costs by at least Shs1trillion.

“During rationalization, the entire government structure should be geared towards supporting wealth creators, as they are vital in the country's development,” he said on Saturday, a day after meeting MPs of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party at State House Entebbe.

Friday’s NRM caucus passed a unanimous resolution to support the rationalization of government agencies and public expenditure through enactment of the legislation in Parliament.

Museveni had earlier implored the lawmakers to make strategic and correct decisions by supporting the rationalization of government agencies.

The President further emphasized that “the government should focus more on creating wealth by enabling families, companies and individuals to produce and sell goods or services.”

“The wealth creators include commercial farmers, manufacturers, service providers and the ICT sector,” President Museveni observed, before pledging that “government will ensure that these wealth creators have peace, infrastructure (such as roads, railways, and electricity), capital, skills and all the needed technical support.”

“I also advised the legislators that if they want to be successful politicians, they must help the people they serve to create wealth by sensitizing them to embrace the four sectors of the economy,” the Ugandan leader added.

If implemented, the rationalisation process will leave at least 33 agencies moved into their mother ministries, 35 agencies consolidated and merged into 19 entities while 80 of them will remain as semi-autonomous agencies.

Last month, Monitor learnt from the House of Committee on Public Services and Local Government that government will need close to Shs80b to compensate at least 2, 000 employees whose jobs will be abolished as a result of the rationalization of various public agencies.

Addressing the media last week, information minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi revealed that cabinet was finalizing a bill to be tabled in parliament on the rationalization of government agencies.