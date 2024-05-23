Mike Bugason: Accomplished diplomat gone too soon

On Monday, May 13, this year, an event that took place 5,460 km away at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad, India, cast a very dark cloud over the West Nile region, the nation of Uganda, the African Union Headquarters and thousands of hearts. The world lost Bugason Mike, a good man, to the cold hands of death.

Bugason's death is death at my door, not just because he was my neighbour at Mvara in Arua but because he was my own, and death came to rob me personally from my home. Men of Bugason's ilk are few and no amount of preparation, overt or covert, can adequately prepare one to receive news of their death.

But we must once again be reminded of our own mortality, that even the best of the best must depart this world at some point, and the soul must return to our maker at His timing. Even with the heart-rending pain of this indescribable loss, we come in all humility to return to God all the glory for giving us the joy of experiencing life with Bugason.

In God's infinite grace and mercy, may He repose Bugason's soul in eternal peace.

Bugason and I would regularly discuss an inexhaustible range of topics during our lengthy phone calls. On November 13, 2020, during a regular chat, he sent me this message: "Kanisi ma mile aluri eca di onzi. Ma nga mu microsurgery ‘ye ria South Africa in the coming days." [However, the condition of one of my eyes is deteriorating. I shall be traveling to undergo microsurgery in South Africa…].

He had told me about how it all began with a headache, leading to a scan which revealed an unusual growth around his forehead, between his eyes, which seemed to be affecting his sight. This was a great cause for concern, and the next couple of weeks were filled with anxiety.

Fast forward to December 16, 2020, Bugason informed me that he had been discharged from the hospital and was recuperating at Robert Bitaroho's residence in Pretoria.

I had a lengthy chat with him and his very kind host. No matter the situation, Bugason would always find room for humour and try to lighten the burden of his pain for all concerned about him.

I was also still steadily recovering from a near-death Covid-19 experience. Therefore, we thanked God for life and both restored hope for better times ahead.

I travelled from Lagos to Addis Ababa to see Bugason on March 11, 2021. It was about 6pm and I sat anxiously in the Sheraton lobby, worried about our upcoming meeting.

As I turned and saw Bugason a few metres away from me, walking slowly with the aid of a walking stick due to his impaired vision, I was broken. He explained to me in detail his predicament, the medical treatment in South Africa, his new life with impaired vision, the tremendous support and encouragement from his office and colleagues at the African Union, and the massive family support since his condition was diagnosed.

I left Addis Ababa with a degree of optimism, hoping and praying for a slow but progressive recovery. Little did I know that it would be my last time seeing my dear friend and brother.

A devastating piece of news arrived in October 2021 when I answered Bugason's call. He got straight to the point: “My brother Deni, I have now lost sight in both of my eyes. I am a blind man”. I was overcome by emotion, and I broke down. It only got worse for me over time, and I couldn't even be strong for him. I was never able to recover from this news.

Every time I picked up the phone to call Bugason or wanted to arrange to meet him, I would become an emotional wreck. I could never reconcile the happy, energetic Bugason full of verve with the new Bugason who was struggling to adjust to the new reality. Bugason was looking for me, but I couldn't bear to see him in that condition.

The celebrated and influential nineteenth-century American abolitionist and author, Harriet Beecher Stowe, said, "The bitterest tears shed over graves are for words left unsaid and deeds left undone." She could not have been more right. I am sorry, Bugason, for letting you down for what I left unsaid and undone.

Two days before the surgery in India, Bugason called me, and we had a chat for 34 minutes. Unusually, for whatever reason, I recorded our call, and it turned out to be our last conversation.

He explained to me the circumstances under which he went to India, how he felt, how daily life had become for him, and what he would like us to do during his operation. He particularly relished the prayer meeting organized at his home in Kampala prior to his departure for India.

I have no doubt that this singular event went down as one of Bugason's best moments on earth because it made him realize that, after all, the world loved him right back. Nevertheless, he broke down twice during our conversation. He still yearned for the brotherhood we shared and wondered why his brother Deni would not be there with him to provide a shoulder to lean on.

I tried to be strong and to encourage him to remain steadfast, assuring him that all would be well by God's grace. However, after the call, I broke down, and the following week was filled with anxiety until the penultimate blow came in a message to the MOSA WhatsApp group by Sam Ejibua. Just seeing Bugason's photo petrified me. I called Hon. James Baba and confirmed the terrible news that Bugason had left the earthly kingdom and was now in the heavenly realms.

After the initial operation in South Africa, Bugason made a remarkable adjustment to his new life and even returned to work. He had found solace in his deep Christian faith and his love for music and dancing to Lugbara and Congolese gospel with a tinge of well-executed rhumba moves he acquired from his tour of duty in Kinshasa in the early post-Mobutu years; complete with his trousers belted five inches higher than the dictates of the waist…a classic Arua Boy style.

His expression of joy through music during worship in fellowship was also a way for him to always remain an effective communicator and to ensure connection with everyone around him. He was fun.

Bugason was a dear friend, mentor, confidant, and always a great resource. Whether in English, Lugbara, Swahili, or Lingala, languages he loved, he found immense joy in sourcing expressive words of wisdom in adages, song lyrics, and poetic sayings. These always brought us moments of joy.

A man with an incredible memory, he would remind you of long-forgotten obscure facts with the smallest facets of detail provided it vividly drove a point home or added a factor for reminiscence.

From humble beginnings, Bugason discovered himself early in life and worked tenaciously to academically and spiritually prepare himself to rise to his responsibilities and make an impact in all spheres of influence that may have been required of him.

He lived cleanly, avoiding clubs, bars, or any avant-garde preoccupations. He was a very intentional man with sincerity of purpose. His deep Christian faith gave him the power of discernment and clarity of purpose in all he set out to do.

From his determination to marry the woman of his dreams and love of his life, Gertrude, and his devotion to her and the boys God blessed them with; to the leadership he provided to the larger Buga family; his immense contribution to Zambia Zone and the Mvara community generally; his State security work for the Ugandan Government in Arua district and West Nile; his participation in elective politics in his attempts to seek the mandate of the people of Aringa for parliamentary representation; his service to the government of Uganda in state security and peacekeeping roles in and out of the country; to his role in leading the African Union Conflict Resolution Project – he always displayed the best of his credentials as an honest man.

Bugason’s extensive profile includes his position as senior Advisor on the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) conflict and Senior Political Officer on Somalia/Horn of Africa in the Peace and Security Department of the African Union (AU).

He also served in various capacities in the government, including Deputy Director Political Analysis, Charge D’Affaires at the Uganda Embassy in Kinshasa, and Representative of Uganda at the OAU-led Joint Military Commission in Kinshasa.

He was a member of Uganda's task force on negotiations with the DRC on the implementation of the ICJ ruling in the DRC vs Uganda case. He had vast experience in peace, security, and diplomacy, including analysis, peace support operations, negotiation, mediation, conflict prevention, crisis management, post-conflict reconstruction, restorative justice, and peacebuilding.

He was a natural leader, a minister of the word of God who, in his later years, also ventured into agriculture as he started laying the foundation for his post-retirement plans. He was a born diplomat and a natural bridge-builder who never hesitated to rise to any challenge by proffering solutions, making personal sacrifices, or being right in the eye of the storm - all in a quiet and effective manner without seeking glory. I introduced Bugason to the Epiaka family, and the way he embraced the family and their wider circle of friends and family, lends credence to his sincerity and his limitless capacity for compassion.

Bugason was an epistemophilic- an obsessive lover of knowledge, whose pursuit of it was as deep, wide, and relentless. He held a master’s degree in Negotiation, Conflict Resolution, and Peacebuilding from California State University, a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Political Science from Makerere University, and a Graduate qualification of Galilee International Management Institute - Centre for Strategic Studies, Israel.

He relished everything philosophy, political economy, international relations, conflict resolution, and security. Despite all the accolades and accomplishments, Bugason did not achieve his true potential. In Bugason, God gave Uganda a great resource. Now, Uganda has lost a great man whose best years were yet ahead of him and whose immense knowledge and capacity the Ugandan youth were robbed of because he was yet to bequeath the same experience and knowledge to the next generation.

God's heavenly Kingdom is enriched by Bugason's arrival, and the angels gain a brand new dancer in their troop. My dear brother Bugason, you are united with Copperfield Aloro, with whom you shared a lot. Send my regards to my sister Alesi, my brother Baron, and my dear friend Godfrey Acidri Baba, who all loved you. You are now in great company, Bugason, but I am in tears because another one of my pillars has fallen. It was a pleasure walking this earth at the same time in history with you. Thank you for guiding me when I needed it most.

We have already buried you in our hearts as we await your body to return to dust. Revelation 21:4 states that God will wipe away every tear from our eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.

You are now in the new order because you believed in the power of Christ and in resurrection. We are further comforted by scriptures when the Psalmist says, "He heals the brokenhearted, and binds up their wounds." Rejoice in heaven my brother, for you loved God.