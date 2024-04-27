How Museveni, Aliker ended up being caught in America-Libya politics

Dr Aliker with ministers Kahinda Otafiire and Sam Kuteesa during a State function. Dr Aliker played a crucial role in the  1988 Lockerbie Bombings negotiations between Libya, USA and UK.  PHOTOS/FILE

By  Wilson Akiiki Kaija

What you need to know:

Dr Martin Aliker, a diplomat, businessman and one of Uganda’s first dental surgeons died on Monday, April 15 at the age of 95.