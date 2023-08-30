Military Court frees ex-police boss Gen Kayihura

Former Uganda police chief Gen Kale Kayihura in the dock at the Makindye Court Martial on August 30, 2023. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Andrew Bagala

  • Gen Kayihura was accused of failing to protect war material and abetting illegal repatriation of Rwanda exiles.

Uganda's top military court has freed former Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura, dropping charges of failing to protect war material and abetting illegal repatriation of Rwanda exiles.

On Wednesday, all charges against Gen Kayihura were dropped with the General Court Martial chairman Brig Gen Freeman Mugabe telling the ex-police boss that "he is now a free man."

"The state has withdrawn the charges. You are accordingly set free. I wish you all the best," Brig Gen Mugabe said.

Gen Kayihura responded, "thank you."

Former Uganda police chief Gen Kale Kayihura departs the Makindye Court Martial after he was freed on August 30, 2023. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

Developing story... 

In the headlines