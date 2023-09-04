Milk: Govt gives districts equipment for value addition

The government through the National Agriculture Advisory Services (Naads) has equipped dairy cooperative societies in six districts with milk processing and cooling plants.

The initiative aims at promoting value addition in the dairy industry.

The new development was revealed during the commissioning of a milk value addition processing facility at Kigezi Dairy Cooperative Society in Kitumba Sub-county in Kabale District at the weekend.

The State minister for Animal Industry, Mr Bright Rwamirama, said the government is implementing value addition in diary farming to increase profitability.

He added that some of the beneficiary districts include Kabale, Kazo, Kiruhura, Kyankwanzi, Bushenyi, and Kiboga.

“The milk processing plant that is here (at Kigezi Dairy Cooperative Society Limited) cost Shs1.1 billion. This facility will help in processing yogurt, cheese, gee and pasteurised milk for your health and economic benefits. The officials from the Dairy Development Authority have been put on board to ensure quality standards of milk and its products,” Mr Rwamirama said.

He advised dairy farmers to ensure improved nutrition of cows and the control of pests and diseases.

“It is good to have a cow, but it is important to have a cow that can give you profits, look for quality animals. It should be the same practice for those who are doing crop farming, look for quality seeds, protect the animals from pests and diseases,” Mr Rwamirama added.

The chairperson of Kigezi Dairy Cooperative Society Limited, Mr Benjamin Turyahikayo, said they receive an average of 3,500 litres of milk on daily basis, but they saw a reduction during the dry season.

“We have three coolers with a capacity of 13,000 litres and we supply milk processors, small scale processors and small dairies in the western region. We sell 2,000 litres of milk on average daily in our local market. I, therefore, thank the government for considering us among many to receive the value addition equipment,” Mr Turyahikayo said.

He further revealed that they intend to start full scale production this month if they get operational funds from the Uganda Development Bank Limited.

“We applied for a loan of Shs120 million to enable us start full scale production,’’ he said.

CHALLENGES

Mr Turyahikayo noted that they need a 5,000 litre cooler at the factory for the milk delivered and a refrigerated truck for marketing their products. He added that they also need approximately Shs160m for the remaining construction work that include putting up a modern fence at the factory.