Mindset change key for transformation, says NWSC’s Mugisha

The Managing Director of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), Eng Dr Silver Mugisha has expressed his dissatisfaction with the annual retreats at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), suggesting that mindset change can locally be achieved.

“This mindset change- you can actually organize with the chairman LCV. UPDF is very good in mindset change training, patriotism…but you can also do it here and maybe it will be more efficient,” he said.

According to him, people who flock Kyankwanzi District are usually motivated by payments.

“When people say they want to go to Kyankwanzi- behind the scenes is a can we get some allowance out of that?” Dr Mugisha remarked during belated Bushenyi District International Youth Day celebrations on Saturday.

Dr Mugisha who is also the Patron of the Bushenyi District Youth Leaders Association also said: “I believe in substantive methods and approaches of doing real household income uplifting. That’s where we should put a lot of energy and that’s where we need leadership.”

Commenting on government’s parish model project aimed at alleviating poverty, Dr Mugisha expressed frustration on how finances are availed to target beneficiaries.

“You (government) are putting a lot of energy in securing the budget but I can assure you, you need to put a lot of energy in enterprise selection. When this money comes, what is it going to be used for? 90 percent of these people, if you brought 100 million and you put in front of them, you will meet them on the street there drunk,” he explained.

According to him, you definitely need a structure for helping and training people to choose the enterprises on which to apply these funds.

Addressing the nation mid-2021, President Museveni expressed optimism on the parish model project stating that it would ‘steer NRM’s social-transformation agenda’ embedded in the ruling party’s 2021 manifesto.

Speaking at the event in Bushenyi, State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Ms Sarah Mateke challenged youth against using technological trends like social media to promote non-developmental agendas like abusing people.