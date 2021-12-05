Mindset change key for transformation, says NWSC’s Mugisha

Managing Director of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), Eng Dr Silver Mugisha speaking during the function held at Bushenyi District headquarters on December 4. PHOTO/ZADOCK AMANYISA

By  Zadock Amanyisa

What you need to know:

  • According to him, people who flock Kyankwanzi District are usually motivated by payments.

The Managing Director of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), Eng Dr Silver Mugisha has expressed his dissatisfaction with the annual retreats at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), suggesting that mindset change can locally be achieved.

