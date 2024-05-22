Minister Amongi in Qatar over migrant workers rights

The Minister of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi, is currently in Doha, Qatar as the Ugandan government strives to secure labor rights and improve working conditions for its migrant workers.

The minister arrived in Doha with a delegation from over 40 Ugandan recruitment companies on Tuesday morning to discuss the safe externalization of labour.

“I will meet with recruitment companies in Qatar to discuss the process of hiring Ugandan workers safely and establishing a framework to protect their rights, with the participation of companies from both countries,” Amongi told this publication.

The Ugandan recruitment companies will also discuss partnership deals with their counterparts in Qatar.

“I will also participate in a ministerial meeting of Labour Ministers from Africa, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Jordan and Lebanon,” Amongi added.

The meeting is being held under the auspices of the African Union where Amongi serves as the chair of the Special Technical Committee (STC) on Social Development, Labour, and Employment. The participating countries include the GCC countries, Jordan, and Lebanon.

In April, Uganda and Qatar signed a Bilateral Labour Agreement, marking a significant step in protecting and ensuring the welfare of Ugandan migrant workers.

The challenges faced by migrant workers in the Middle East have been a cause for international concern, with reports of abuse, withheld wages, and unsafe working conditions prompting global outcry, over the years.

Importantly, the agreement provides protections for skilled, semi-skilled, and domestic workers, a group that has historically been vulnerable to exploitation.

It establishes clear terms for employment contracts, minimum wage, working hours, and health insurance, ensuring that workers are fully informed of their rights and conditions before departure.