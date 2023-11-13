Minister hails religious leaders for supplementing govt 

The State Minister for Trade Industry and Cooperatives, Mr David Bahati has commended religious institutions for supplementing the government in causing development in communities in Uganda.

“We are so grateful to the religious institutions that have supplemented government efforts in promoting education and health care in Uganda. I appeal for unity amongst the community members in fighting poverty because poverty has neither religion nor political party. Unity is better than division,” Mr Bahati said on Sunday while presiding over the fundraising ceremony for the construction of the tower at St Peter's cathedral on Rugarama hill in Kabale town.

He announced a contribution of Shs26 million cash towards the project and appealed to the people in Kigezi region to embrace the government programmes, especially the Parish Development Model (PDM) since it is designed to drive the vulnerable Ugandans into the cash economy.

A total of Shs600 million is required for the construction of the Church tower at that was officially opened in May 1998 by the then archbishop of Canterbury, Dr George Leonard Carey.

The state minister for finance in charge of general duties Mr Henry Musasizi contributed Shs10 million cash.

Kampala-based lawyers, Mr Patrick Kiconco Katabazi contributed Shs7 million while the shadow attorney general who doubles as Ndorwa East MP, Mr Wilfred Niwagaba contributed Shs5 miilion.

Rukiga county MP, Roland Ndyomugyenyi also contributed Shs5 million while Kabale district woman member of parliament, Ms Catherine Ndamira contributed Shs3.5 million. Kabale Municipality MP Dr Nicholas Kamara contributed Shs2 miilion at the function presided over by Kigezi bishop Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna who lauded the generous contributions.

“When you give your heart to God, you will succeed in everything you are doing. Always pay attention to supporting the work of God because we are all his children. If you trust in God, he will take charge of your lives with lots of blessings,” Bishop Akanjuna said.

A total of Shs82 million was raised in cash and pledges and the planned church shall house the vestry for the clergy, washrooms, diocesan offices, a board room and among others according the member of the planning and development committee of Diocese of Kigezi Canon Ivan Mbabazi Batuma.

Mr Niwagaba decried the challenge of unstable electricity supply in Kigezi sub region.