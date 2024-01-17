Minister Kitutu charged afresh over Karamoja woes

Karamoja Affairs Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu has been charged afresh but this time in connection with the alleged causing of financial loss of over Shs1.5b loss to the government.

The minister is jointly charged with Mr Geoffrey Sseremba, the Secretary/Accounting Officer, Mr Masagazi Deogratius, the Head of the Department, Pacification and Development Program, and Ms Tracy Atuhirwe, the Acting head of Accounts, all from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

Ms Kitutu has been added onto an already existing charge sheet, which was amended by the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) against seven OPM Officials; dropping five of them and maintaining two (Sseremba and Masagazi).

The amended charge sheet has now introduced Minister Kitutu and the Head of Accounts at OPM, Ms Atuhirwe.

The Anti-Corruption Corruption Court in Kampala has since issued a criminal summons to the minister and Ms Atuhire to appear on February 29 and take a plea.

Relatedly, Mr Sseremba and Mr Masagazi who were present in court, pleaded not guilty to the charges of corruption that they are facing.

Under the charge of causing financial loss, the ombudsman contends that Minister Kitutu between February and June 2022 while performing her duties as Minister for Karamoja Affairs, failed to conduct various peace-building activities in the Karamoja sub-region knowing or having reason to believe that her omission would cause financial loss and indeed caused loss of over Shs1.5b to the government of Uganda.

Under count two of corruption, the IGG avers that Mr Sseremba and Mr Masagazi between February and June 2022 while at the OPM, Kampala, in the performance of their duties as Accounting Officer and Head of Department, Pacification and Development Program respectively, for the purpose of illicitly obtain benefits for themselves and minister Kitutu, omitted to exercise due diligence/care when authorizing a total cash payment of over Shs2.2b to various staff within the Office of the Prime.

Under count three of corruption, the IGG contends that Ms Atuhirwe between April and June 2022 while at the office of the Prime Minister, Kampala in neglect of her duty as Acting Head of Accounts, failed to properly manage and ensure accountability for over Shs2.2b being funds meant for peacebuilding activities in Karamajo sub-region.

The charging of the minister comes at a time when the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is already prosecuting the minister in connection with the alleged role in diverting 14,500 iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people of Karamoja.