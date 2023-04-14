Minister Kitutu granted bail

The Anti-Corruption Court chief magistrate Joan Aciro has granted a cash bail of Shs10 million to embattled Karamoja Affairs Minister, Ms Mary Goretti Kitutu who has been in custody for a week.

Her younger brother, Michael Naboya Kitutu was equally granted a cash bail of Shs3 million during the Friday morning court proceedings.

Ms Kitutu is facing two counts of causing loss of public property and one count of conspiracy to defraud for her role in the Karamoja iron sheets scandal.



