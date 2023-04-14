Two head teachers arrested over roofing classrooms with Karamoja iron sheets

Police in Mityana District have arrested two head teachers for roofing their classrooms and other school buildings with iron sheets suspected to be meant for Karamoja Sub-region.

The materials were illegally shared among ministers.

Police sources told this publication yesterday that an unknown number of iron sheets were recovered from Kitovu Primary School and Bongole Primary School, both located in Malangala Sub-county.

The detained school bosses’ are Ms Christine Nabukera of Kitovu Primary School and her counterpart Enid Kunihira of Bongole Primary School.

The schools are located in Busujju Constituency, whose area Member of Parliament is Mr David Lukyamuzi Kalwanga.

Sounding rather upset, Mr Lukyamuzi told this publication that he had absolutely nothing to do with the suspect iron sheets.

“I am green about the Karamoja iron sheets. I don’t know how they got into my constituency! Someone is trying to frame me and dumped the iron sheets in my constituency because of too much pressure,” Mr Lukyamuzi said.

With the scandal surrounding the Karamoja iron sheets raging, and as the government starts dragging officials implicated in the scandal to court, individuals named in the investigation are reportedly in a panic.

The Wamala Region police spokesperson, Ms Rachael Kawala, neither confirmed nor denied the arrest of the two head teachers.

“I am yet to get that report so that I can get the exact details,” Ms Kawala said.

But the MP said he received information that the head teachers were allegedly roughed up by police.

“During the arrests, they tortured teachers before the students because the teachers had refused to talk. So, in the other schools that received the iron sheets, when police came to arrest the head teacher, people ran away in fear of being arrested,” he said.

Mr Lukyamuzi said his people called him yesterday, saying police had raided their schools over the iron sheets. “I told my people to go and record statements on how they got the iron sheets,” he said.

It is not clear where the police raid leaves the rest of the country. Many of the ministers and MPs implicated in the scandal claim they used the iron sheets to support causes in their respective constituencies. They are now potential suspects with the Director of Public Prosecutions opening up cases against accused persons.

So far, Karamoja Affairs Minister Mary Goretti Kimono Kitutu (alleged mastermind behind the scandal) and her brother Micheal Naboya Kitutu are in custody on various charges.