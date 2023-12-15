Minister Kitutu’s iron sheets case fixed for hearing

The hearing of the case in which Karamoja Affairs Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu is facing corruption-related charges regarding the loss of 9,000 iron sheets has been pushed to next year.

The trial judge at the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court, Ms Jane Okuo Kajuga, on Friday, set February 12-14, 2024, for hearing of the case.

Minister Kitutu faces two counts of loss of public property and one count of conspiracy to defraud, together with Mr Joshua Abaho, Senior Assistant Secretary whom the state claims caused the loss of public property to wit 9,000 pre-painted iron sheets intended for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme.

Abaho is separately accused of embezzlement of Shs2 billion while Kitutu’s brother Michael Naboya is facing a charge of receiving stolen property.

The trial had been put on hold pending the hearing and determination of an application in which Dr Kitutu, also the Woman MP for Manafwa District wanted the case dismissed on grounds that she was tortured by security agents and detectives of the Uganda Police and other state organs during investigations into the case.

However, on November 28, Justice Kajuga dismissed the minister’s claims reasoning that the investigations into the alleged theft of iron sheets and the resultant criminal charges were not irreparably tainted with gross abuse of Dr Kitutu's non-derogable rights with the effect that her trial is a nullity in law.

“Members and agents of the Uganda Police, the Parliamentary Committee on Presidential Affairs and other state institutions did not subject the applicant to torture or cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment during the course of their investigations against her,” held the judge before dismissing that Dr Kitutu’s assertions that the media reporting about the case violated her right to a fair hearing.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), among others contends that between June 2022 and January at the OPM stores in Namanve, Mukono District, Kitutu and Abaho caused loss of public property to wit 9,000 pre-painted gauge 28 iron sheets by diverting them from the intended purpose of benefiting the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme.