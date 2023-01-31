Minister Namuganza runs to court to challenge censure

Junior Lands Minister Persis Namuganza has sued the Attorney General seeking to overturn her last week’s censure in Parliament on grounds that it was unfair.

The Bukono County legislator through her lawyers of Mwanja and Pande advocates, wants the High Court to task the Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka to answer why Parliament then presided over deputy speaker Thomas Tayebwa allegedly flouted its rules of procedures and laws of natural justice to deny her a fair hearing before moving a motion and voting to censure her on January 23, 2023.







On January 23, 2023, 348 Members of Parliament voted to censure Ms Namuganza after a seven- member select committee investigated and found her guilty of insulting House and its leadership.

The committee chairperson, Mr Mwine Mpaka (Mbarara South), while presenting the report, said they had found prima facie evidence to prove the allegations contained in the censure motion moved by Agago North MP, John Amos Okot.

She now seeks court orders to quash the said report saying she was not given a fair hearing or an opportunity to be heard by the select committee which renders its report illegal and procedurally improper.

Namuganza also claims that she was not availed with a copy of the said report or any evidence five days before it was tabled on the floor of Parliament there by denying her sufficient time to prepare and respond against allegations levied against her.

The minister thus contends that as a result of Parliament’s misconduct, she has suffered mental anguish and now seeks compensation in a way of general damages.

Namuganza, however, still awaits a final decision from the appointing Authority regarding her ministerial position following the censure.