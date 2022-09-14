I don’t have any rift with Speaker Among - Tayebwa

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, has dismissed reports that there is a rift between him and his boss Anita Among.

Mr Tayebwa told Parliament yesterday that he and the Speaker have supported each other since their election and would continue to do so to accomplish their tasks.

“I have seen people I respect, some of them on TV yesterday (Monday) spelling doom for this House, announcing a divided House. When the analysts were doing their analyses, I was with the Speaker planning for this House. We were planning how I chair,” he said.

“I am not the Speaker, so why should I bicker with her? The Speaker has given me all the necessary support and has gone beyond her call of duty to treat me as a brother and I also treat her as a sister,” the Deputy Speaker added.

Mr Tayebwa urged Ugandans as well as leaders to work in harmony even when they differ in opinion.

“I don’t know when we shall have a culture of getting used to people working together because in minds of some people, [Muwanga] Kivumbi [Butambala County MP] is not working with Leader of Opposition in Parliament [Mathias Mpuuga], [Dr Chris] Baryomonsi [Minister of ICT and National Guidance] is not working with [Musa] Ecweru [Minister of State for Works and Transport] … it (mindset) seems it sells,” he said.

Mr Tayebwa’s remarks came after Ms Among last week told the House that her life was in danger, and individuals trailing her want to assassinate her. Ms Among asked Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and the Internal Affairs minister, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, to expedite investigations into the allegations and report their findings within a fortnight.

It also emerged that a key member of her security team had fled to the US. On Monday, President Museveni met Ms Among and Mr Tayebwa at State House Entebbe, where he called for calm and assured the duo of security.

Mr Tayebwa lauded the 11th Parliament for doing well in processing government businesses and passing laws.

He asked the government to table more business, saying the House was ready to handle it.

“We are demanding business from the government because whatever you have given us, we have processed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Parliament yesterday observed a moment of silence during plenary to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died last week at the age of 96. She had been on the throne for 70 years. Parliament will today hold a special session to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II for her leadership of the Commonwealth.