Minister Nandutu hands self in to police for questioning over Karamoja iron sheets

After days of eluding police, the state minister for Karamoja affairs, Ms Agnes Nandutu has finally turned up at the police Criminal Investigations Department and Kibuli, Kampala for questioning. Nandutu had previously failed to show up for further questioning, raising prospects that police would hunt down and arrest her.

The Bududa Woman MP reportedly went to Kibuli where by press time police were still interrogating her.

“She is already here, but no arrest has been done yet. They are still questioning her and maybe if there will be arrest, it will come after they finish recording additional statements from her,” a source said on condition of anonymity.

Police were not readily available to confirm the latest development.

Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson did not respond to our repeated phone calls. Mr Vincent Ssekate, the CID spokesperson was also not available to respond to our phone calls, because his known mobile number was switched off by press time.

SCP Enanga on Monday said they had invited Ms Nandutu to record additional statement at the police CID headquarters on April 14, 2023 but she did not show up. She also failed to offer any explanation as to why she did not show up.

“Agnes Nandutu was summoned to reappear at CID headquarters to give more clarifications on the iron sheets but she didn’t turn up,” Enanga said.

Sources had said Nandutu spent the weekend hiding in Parliament, fearing arrest. However, we were unable to verify this account because her known mobile number was also switched off at the time.

Already two ministers; Mary Gorreti Kitutu, the minister of Karamoja and Amos Lugolobi, the state minister for finance have been charged at the Anti-Corruption Court over corruption and for causing government loss after iron sheets meant to be relief materials for the people of Karamoja were diverted and shared among several MPs, ministers and technocrats in government.

At least more than 20 ministers and about 35 legislators across the country are facing the heat over the Karamoja irons sheets, with government struggling to save face over the scandal. A number of senior ministers, including the Vice President Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, the speaker of Parliament Anita Among and the finance minister, Matia Kasaija are among the most senior ministers to have received the iron sheets.

Mr Enanga said on Monday that police had already sent a number of files to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for sanctioning.

