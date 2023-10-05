Minister rallies Ugandans to support national carrier 

Works minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala has rallied Ugandans to love the national carrier, the Uganda Airlines, as it expands its wings to new destinations.

The minister said the airline that is hardly three years old had a rough start amplified by bad publicity but that it is on course to fly across the entire globe with now 13 destinations.

“I urge you (Ugandans) to patronise our airline to grow and expand its network,” Gen Katumba said during the Uganda-Nigeria Trade and Business Forum in Kampala yesterday.

The national carrier is set for its maiden flight from Entebbe to Lagos, Nigeria, on October 19.

The minister said the direct flight by Uganda Airlines to Lagos will create opportunities in the oil and gas sector for both counties.

“The operation opens opportunities to Ugandans in oil and gas, agriculture, education, and tourism, which will transform these sectors because Nigeria has a big economy of more than 220 million people whose aviation and airline sector is already developed,” Gen Katumba said.

He added: “The Nigerian market is also very ripe for our exports, such as manufactured goods, fish, chili, cassava, wheat, fruits and vegetables; our traders should be ready to take on these opportunities.”

Speaking at the same forum, Ms Jennifer Bamuturaki, the chief executive officer of the national carrier, said Africa is underserved in terms of air transport and that by starting direct flights to Nigeria, this will unlock the connectivity to West Africa.

“The operation to Lagos creates an air bridge to West Africa that breaks a cross-connectivity pattern that impedes swift interconnectivity in East Africa,” Ms Bamuturaki said.

“Africa is underserved in terms of air transport at only 22 percent. Regionally, the connectivity between the West and the East is still minimal; usually, we look as far as the Middle East to connect with West Africa. Uganda Airlines is here to answer this call of duty and hereby brings its commitment to the fore to start its service to Lagos, Nigeria,” she added.

Ms Bamuturaki said previously, it would take a minimum of 10 hours and 15 minutes to connect from Entebbe to Lagos and that with the introduction of the direct flight, it will now take only four hours.

Ms Elsie G Attafuah, the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) resident representative for Uganda, promised to sponsor 40 women on the maiden flight to Nigeria with tickets.

The Nigerian High Commissioner, Mr Ismail Ayobami, said when he was posted to Uganda, he wasn’t happy about the low trade ties between the two countries.

He said he promised himself to boost the trade ties for the period he will be in charge and that with the introduction of the direct flights from Entebbe to Lagos, this bid will be realised.

Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa with more than 220 million people and also has the largest economy on the continent.