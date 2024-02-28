Minister reveals how Kabale school land was recovered from grabbers

State Minister for transport Fred Byamukama Wednesday excited hundreds of people at Kabale School of Comprehensive Nursing (KSCN) after he revealed that he led a night operation to rescue the institution’s land from land grabbers.

KSCN is a public training institution started in 1972 with 40 students. Currently, its enrollment is of about 655 students.

Byamukama said: “In 2011, while I was the guild president at KSCN, I led a night operation to uproot tea seedlings that were illegally planted on the school land by local investors.”

He added: “That is the strength of student leaders. If I had not led the operation, part of the school land that was grabbed by the feared local investors would not have been recovered. I am now happy that a magnificent building has been built on part of the land that we recovered.”

The minister was speaking as chief guest at the 8th graduation of the health education and training school in Kabale Town as over 500 students graduated with certificates and diplomas in nursing and midwifery.

“Do not waste your hard-earned money on buying a plate of chips and a cup of tea in big hotels yet you can buy a sack of Irish potatoes and prepare chips at your places of residence,” he told graduates.

Graduands attend the 8th graduation ceremony at Kabale School of Comprehensive Nursing in Kabale Town on February 28, 2024. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA



“Remain focused on attaining higher academic qualification because while I was a guild president at this school I did not know that I would become a Member of Parliament (MP) and a minister in this government,” Byamukama noted.

School principal Josephine Nambiro Kigozi and governing council chairman Dr Filbert Nyeko appealed to government for funds to build a perimeter fence around the KSCN to protect school land from grabbers and for security.

Uganda Nursing Council registrar Christine Nimwesiga takes graduands through their professional nightingale oath at Kabale School of Comprehensive Nursing in Kabale District on February 28, 2024. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA.

KSCN is also faced with challenges that include inadequate accommodation facilities for the increasing student population, lack of adequate teaching and learning infrastructure and inadequate tutors on government pay roll among others, according to Nambiro.