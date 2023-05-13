Minister Rusoke promises to lobby support for Sabiiti family

The state minister for local government Victoria Businge Rusoke has said she will try her best to lobby financial support for the family of late Pte Wilson Sabiiti from government and his friends.

Rusoke also urged the family of Sabiiti to select a person who will be responsible for following up saying “the deceased is entitled for the gratuity.”

Pte Sabiiti, who hails from Mubali Village, Kijura Town Council, in Kabarole District, last week shot and killed junior labour minister, Col (rtd) Charles Okelllo Engola, in Kampala, before taking his own life.

To be able to appeal for help for the family, there is a need for the deceased’s family to provide the details of the responsibilities he was doing at home before his death for instance particulars of his children and an approximate budget, according to the minister.

“Even if someone committed an atrocity, his children and relatives are innocent. If get those particulars, I will lobby to see what can be given. If it’s given they will get it all and if nothing is given, the family will be given reasons,” she noted on Friday while responding to concerns from Kabarole leaders during the council sitting at the district headquarters.

Kasenda Sub County councilor Gideon Ruta tasked government to explain when the body of Pte Sabiiti will be released and buried.

“Much as he committed a crime, he deserves a decent burial. We need an explanation on why the body is delaying. We are also mourning since he died on duty putting on uniform,” he said.

Kijura Town councilor Richard Tatina emphasized that “the focus should not be on the deceased but on his children and how they will be raised since their father was the sole breadwinner.”

Since Pte Sabiiti’s death, his family members have been asking that his body be released for burial.