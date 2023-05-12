Speaker Among asks UPDF to take care of Private Sabiiti’s family

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has asked the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) to extend financial support to the family of Pte Wilson Sabiiti who shot and killed State Minister for Labour Col (Rtd) Charles Engola.

Col Engola was shot by his bodyguard Sabiiti at his home in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

Moments after shooting Engola who doubled as Oyam North MP, and his ADC, Pte Sabiiti took his own life.

"Much as we are saying we need to support the family of Engola, we should also support the family of Sabiiti as we look for why Sabiiti did that. There should be a cause why Sabiiti did that. We need to go in depth and understand why he did that. And since he has also died while a serving officer the army must take care of his family," she said.

Ms Among made the comments during the special sitting of Parliament to honour Engola on Tuesday.

Her comments followed calls by Dokolo Woman MP, Cecilia Ogwal to the government to support the family with "reasonable and compassionate remedial packages to take care of the widows and orphans," including children the deceased was paying school fees for.

Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Nobert Mao termed the calls for the government to financially sustain Pte Sabiiti's family as "prevailing sentiments" that are non-binding. Discretion to implement such a resolution, he said, remains with the government.

Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, who moved the motion for legislators to pay their last respect to Engola said she would consult with the government and the President about Pte Sabiiti’s issue.

In the wake of the two army officers’ mdeath, Col Engola was granted an official burial. On the other hand, the financial troubles that had plagued Pte Sabiti came to the fore, with members of his family revealing he was servicing two loans, and taking home Shs130,000.

Ms Among emphasized that the cause of Sabiiti's actions must be comprehensively investigated.

Soldiers carry a portrait of the late Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Col (Rtd) Charles Engola after his body arrived at Parliament for a special sitting for MPs to honour him on May 9, 2023. PHOTO/ DAVID LUBOWA



"We need to do due diligence on these people who are guarding everybody. Mental checkups, frustration. The stress they go through is not something you can just push away and say go and guard a minister. These people have frustrations, we need to see how best we can handle this," Ms Among said.

The Leader of opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga raised questions into why an officer with questionable disciplinary record, as earlier reported, was deployed without rehabilitation. He also pointed to the need for better welfare of army personnel, and a keen look at their mental wellbeing.

"We do not seek to justify his conduct, we think it is time to dust the debate on the minimum wage that has been on the fence for a long time...Where are the UPDF rehabilitation centers for these officers?" he asked.

State minister for Internal Affairs, David Muhoozi, said Sabiiti must have decided to take his own life because, as an army man, he knew the consequences of his actions.

In his first public remarks about the shootings, President Museveni Pte Sabiiti’s actions as a “big crime to patriotism in Uganda.”

Engola clan demands pay from Sabiiti family

“We would have hunted him (Pte Sabiiti) to exact justice on him. Unfortunately, he took his own life; hence, we did not have that opportunity. There is an ongoing investigation. I await the conclusion of that investigation before I comment on the security of public officials & the mistakes made and how we will rectify them,” Mr Museveni said in a statement posted on his Twitter handle on May 3.

While addressing mourners during Engola’s May 11 funeral service at Kololo ceremonial grounds, the president who is also the Commander-in-Chief, banned giving allowances and renting for the soldiers on guard duties.