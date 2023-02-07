Minister’s driver on the spot for smashing student’s suitcase

A driver attached to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) is on the spot after he smashed a suitcase of a student who was returning to school.

In a bid to atone for the damage, the driver threw Shs10,000 at the learner and drove off. The incident occurred at the weekend and the driver was identified as Mr Steven Aipikor.

The car belongs to the minister of State for Bunyoro Affairs, Ms Jennifer Kacha Namuyangu.

A concerned citizen took a picture of the car and posted it on various social media platforms.

Following the uproar on social media by concerned Ugandans, who were crying out for justice for the student of Buddo Senior Secondary School, the permanent secretary in the OPM, Mr Keith Muhakanizi, yesterday condemned the incident.

Mr Muhakanizi in his letter said the OPM does not condone indiscipline and that they have already directed the driver to account for his actions.

“As you are aware, on February 5, 2023, while driving vehicle no UG0915Z belonging to the minister of State of Bunyoro Affairs, you damaged a suitcase of a student of Budo Senior Secondary School. The offense you committed is very grave and puts the image of the Office of the Prime Minister to disrepute,” Mr Muhakanizi wrote to Mr Aipikor.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is twofold; to direct you to report to the [acting] Director of Traffic, Uganda Police Force on Tuesday, [February] 7, 2023 at 10am and to direct you to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against you. Your written response should be submitted to my office not later than February 7, 2023,” he further wrote.

Mr Muhakanizi further assured the public that arrangements are underway to compensate the affected student.