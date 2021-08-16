Minister tasks Gulu City leaders, contractor as road project starts

By Geoffrey Okot Ojok More by this Author

Lands minister Judith Nabakooba has launched the construction of several roads in Gulu City and tasked the authorities to ensure adequate supervision for excellent results.

The roads with a total of 7.8km are being constructed under the second phase of the World Bank-funded Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) Programme.

Speaking at the launch in Bardege-Layibi Division on Friday, Ms Nabakooba, whose ministry is the leading government implementer of USMID projects, called on the contractor to deliver quality work and within the stipulated contract duration.

She also tasked the supervising consultant to ensure that the contractor delivers as per the contract agreement.

“We want quality work, we don’t expect substandard work on the roads under the USMID project,” Ms Nabakooba said.

She hailed Gulu City for the excellent implementation of the USMID projects.

“I want to thank the authorities of Gulu City for doing great work under the USMID project,” she said.

Ms Nabakooba urged the Gulu City authorities to fully utilise the USMID project before it closes in December 2023, adding that good workmanship will increase chances of getting more funding in future.

According to Gulu City clerk Moses Otimong, the road construction, which is supposed to be completed in 12 months, is being undertaken by China Railway 18th Bureau Group.

The deputy commercial manager of the construction company, Mr Milo Zhang, said they are ready to embark on the road construction.

“We are transporting our equipment to the site and we are also shipping some of the equipment from abroad,” he said.

A total of Shs42.8 billion has been set aside for tarmacking the roads.

The roads include Vincent Opio and Oola Lubara (2.540km), Pope John Paul II (1.540km), Nelson Mandela (1.680km), Onono road (1.014km), Lakana Odongkara (0.585km) and Francis Barabanawe (0.431km).

About project

USMID is designed to enhance institutional performance of 14 municipal councils so as to improve urban service delivery.

These are Arua, Lira, Gulu, Soroti, Entebbe, Mbale, Tororo, Jinja, Masaka, Hoima, Fort Portal, Mbarara, Kabale and Moroto.