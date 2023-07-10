Ministry announces mass transfer of teachers

The Ministry of Education is set to carry out a massive transfer of head teachers and teachers in a bid to improve service delivery, an official from the ministry has disclosed.

While opening the annual workshop for head teachers in the central region under their umbrella organisation, the Association of Secondary School Headteachers of Uganda (ASSHU), at Lion of Judah High School in Kayunga District last Thursday, Mr Sam Kuloba, the commissioner in charge of secondary education, said the transfers will be effected at the end of this year.

The two-day workshop was held under the theme, “Providing Effective School Leadership with the Learner at the Centre”.

“Because of shortfalls in the budget and Covid-19 pandemic, we have not carried out transfers of head teachers and teachers for some time,” Mr Kuloba said.

“The Minister of Education has informed us that we must transfer all teachers, especially those who have overstayed at the same duty station, and we are going to effect the directive later this year,” he added.

He said the transfers are not a punitive measure against the affected officials.

Disagreements

He warned head teachers against requesting transfers of teachers with whom they have had disagreements.

“Some head teachers have abandoned their responsibility of asking the ministry for teachers and instead disturb the boards of governors. This must stop because it is not the mandate of boards of governors to ask us for teachers,” Mr Kuloba advised.

The commissioner assured deputy head teachers who are serving in an acting capacity as the heads that they would be confirmed to replace retiring head teachers or those who died.

Mr George Mutekanga, the commissioner in charge of private schools and institutions, urged head teachers to mobilise students and teachers to attend the second National Agricultural Education Show at the Jinja City Show Grounds, which starts today.

The First Lady and Minister of Education, Ms Janet Museveni, is expected to open the show.

“As you are aware the Lower Secondary Curriculum emphasizes agriculture as a subject to learners, however, many schools are yet to fully streamline the subject in the curriculum as guided by the ministry,” Mr Mutekanga noted.