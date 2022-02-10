Ministry of Health rules out strange disease in Kyotera

By  Ambrose Musasizi

  • Terrified residents had earlier blamed the deaths on a ‘strange disease’ and some of the victims sought treatment from traditional healers where they died from.

The Ministry of Health has named the illnesses that have claimed about 13 lives in Kijonjo Parish, Kasasa Sub County in Kyotera District in the past three months as; pulmonary edema and steatosis (fatty liver).

