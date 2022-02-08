Strange disease kills 20 people in Kyotera  

Residents at the burial of Andrew Mugema, a councilor representing Kijonjo Parish at Kasasa Sub County in Kyotera District who succumbed to a strange disease in January. Photo | Ambrose Musasizi

By  Ambrose Musasizi

What you need to know:

  • According to the Kyotera District chairperson, Mr Patrick Kintu Kisekuulo, it is not known whether the disease is contagious or not and they can hardly take any chances to allow residents to move to other areas as this may spread the disease.

Authorities in Kyotera District have asked the Ministry of Health to declare a quarantine in two villages of Kasasa Sub County where a strange disease has claimed at least 20 lives in the past three months.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.