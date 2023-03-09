Missing Boda Boda rider found buried on roadside

A Boda Boda rider who went missing in Kumi District last month has been found buried in the swamp along Kumi-Pallisa road.

The deceased David Ochom, 18, a resident of Omodoi cell, Mukongoro Town Council, Kanyum County was reportedly hired by unknown people on February 22, 2023, to transport them to a certain destination and had never been seen.

This caused tensions among his family members and colleagues who started tracing him in vain. They later reported the matter to the police station.

According to police preliminary investigations, the people who hired him were thugs whose motive was to rob him of his motorcycle.

“They robbed him of his motorcycle Reg. No. UFU 213F and the killing is suspected to have happened after he staged a resistance against them. His body which was found with deep cuts on the head was later buried on the roadside,” the East Kyoga regional police spokesperson, SP Ageca Oscar Gregg, said Wednesday.

He said Ochom’s body was discovered on Tuesday by the locals who had mounted a search for him. It was taken to Atutur hospital mortuary for postmortem before it was later handed over to the relatives for burial.

“The motorcycle is still missing. Suspects are on the run, but using credible leads we are on their tails,” SP Ageca said, commending the locals for their vigilance and volunteering information.

The Kumi Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Ahamada Washaki appealed to Boda Boda riders to always be vigilant and report any person found with suspicious characters.