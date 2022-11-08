Two teens caught selling motorcycle of murdered boda boda rider
Police are holding two teenage boys following their arrest early this month after they were allegedly found selling a stolen motorcycle that belonged to a boda boda rider who was murdered in Kabale District in western Uganda last month.
Police said Tuesday that on October 31, 2022, they picked a body of an unidentified man found lying at Omukirwa cell, Karubanda ward, South Division in Kabale municipality / District following a tip off from the locals. The body was later taken to the mortuary as they waited for relatives to claim it.
The body has since been identified as that of Ivan Atusasire, a boda boda rider and resident of Kihorongwa village, Nangara parish in Nyamweru Sub County, Rubanfa District.
It’s not clear how Atusasire was murdered but particulars about the body emerged following the arrest and interrogation of two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17 who were found selling a seemingly new Bajaj motorcycle, registration number UFP 651Z at Shs 3.5 million, lower than its resale value, according to police.
One of the suspects hails from Katerambungu village while his co-accused hails from Nyangazyara village, both found in Bugangari Sub County, Rukungiri District.
Police said the two have been staying at Kitumba near Alleluh Nursery School along Kabale-Katuna highway, working as mechanics.
They were arrested with the said motorcycle in Rukungiri town as they tried to sell the motorcycle.
“They were arrested on suspicion of being juveniles and selling a new motor cycle at Shs3.5 million of which they didn't have its documents,” said Kigezi region police spokesperson, Elly Maate.
After spending days in detention and being interrogated about how they came in possession of the said motorcycle, the suspects were transferred to Kabale on November 7, 2022 to answer charges of murder and aggravated robbery as investigations continue.