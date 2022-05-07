Missing engineer found dead in house

A police inquest is underway in Buikwe District into the mysterious death of an engineer working with Nile Breweries Limited.

The body of Mr Derrick Kayanja, in his 30s, was on Thursday evening found at his rented apartment in Upper Nava Village, Njeru Division lying next to a heap of garbage, including bottles of what authorities said was urine, fuelling speculation that he could have committed suicide.

Other items found next to the body included used face masks and emptied bottles of soft drinks, according to police.

The search for the deceased started when he failed to show up at work on Thursday morning as all calls to his known phone numbers went unanswered.

Police accounts indicate that his colleague only identified as William noticed that Kauanja’s vehicle had [unusually] not been moved from the company’s parking lot since the previous day.

Immediately, a plan was hatched to alert his landlady identified as Ms Harriet Nangendo, who, with the help of local leaders and the police, forcefully gained access to the apartment and discovered the body.

The deceased’s sister, Ms Daphine Nakirijja, said they last talked on Wednesday evening.

“Kayanja said he was unwell and that he has enemies at work,” she told this publication.

Mr Mozi Zalai, the village chairperson, described the deceased as “a loner who was unknown to his security committee and most residents because he was never formally introduced.”

The Ssezibwa Police Spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto, said the deceased locked himself inside to his death in the sitting room.

“We are yet to establish what killed him because he was found in a disorganized place, with a lot of garbage and with his laptop by his side,” Ms Butoto said.

Suspicion is rife that he could have committed suicide due to the presence of urine bottles next to his body. PHOTO/HANDOUT

She added: “Police are investigating the matter and are going to carry out an autopsy. I, however, appeal to the public to always watch over and check on their neighbors daily.”