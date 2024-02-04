Missing NUP leader arrested – police

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango has confirmed the arrest of Owen Muwanga, an opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party councilor for Nabaziza-Kyengera Town Council in Wakiso District.

Grace Nakazzi had earlier claimed that her husband Muwanga “was abducted by unknown armed men in at Toyota Hiace commonly known as a drone on January 26 along the Northern Bypass as he returned home from NUP headquarters in Makerere-Kavule where he attended the public screening of a Bobi Wine-related documentary.”

“We reported the case of a missing person to police, but they didn’t know Muwanga’s whereabouts and efforts to find him have not yielded any success,” she added.

Kyengera Town Council Mayor Mathias Walukagga accused government of masterminding the arrests and abductions of its political opponents as he demanded for the unconditional release of the area leader before residents resort to peaceful demonstrations against the act.

“Muwanga was abducted for wearing the NUP attires. Everyone has a right to support any political party. We demand his release before February 8, 2024 because our rights are not guaranteed by government or President Museveni and his armed men,” Walukagga told NTV-Uganda on Saturday.

However, Onyango refuted abduction claims and revealed that Muwanga was arrested by security agencies on allegations that he participated in a number of yet to be known crimes.

“I urge the family members to be calm. Muwanga is in the hands of our security agencies. With time, he will be aligned before the courts of law,” Onyango added.

Without giving details, Onyango said Muwanga was found in possession of likely harmful equipment, noting that investigations into the matter are still underway.

Muwanga’s relatives and residents in Kyengera have condemned the delay to produce him in the courts of law. Muwanga’s arrest comes at a time when NUP is still demanding for the release of their 18 supporters who have been missing for the last 2-4 years.

NUP leaders say

Lewis Rubongoya, NUP Secretary General: “The police, who should keep law and order, are not ashamed to say that the military is illegally holding a citizen for more than a week, without producing him in court, without allowing him access to his family members, lawyers or doctors. One day, there will be justice”