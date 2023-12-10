Let us face concerns about human rights

On Monday, the United States announced expanded visa and travel restrictions on Ugandan officials believed to be responsible for undermining democracy, abusing human rights and repressing the rights of “marginalised groups”.

The passing of the Anti-Homosexuality Act has been central to the government’s response. Whereas we agree that the latest restrictions have something to do with that law, it is important that we recognise that Monday’s announcement and those before, like the September 2019 travel ban slapped on former police chief Gen Kale Kayihura; the April 2021 visa restrictions imposed on 12 unnamed Ugandan officials and; the December 2021 visa ban slapped on the former Chief of Military Intelligence, Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, had a lot to do with stifling and undermining the growth of democracy, corruption and abuse of human rights. We cannot and should not be latching onto the anti-homosexuality law alone.

What have we done to combat corruption? What have we done to curb human rights abuses? What have we done to stamp out things that impede the growth of democracy?

President Museveni, while addressing the nation early in August 2021, promised to eliminate acts of torture.

He, in a speech that focused on human rights issues, blamed torture on individual officers and failure by those higher up in the chain of command to give their charges appropriate instructions.

The problem is that there is no evidence that he has since moved a finger to stamp it out.

There is no evidence to suggest that serious action has ever been taken against human rights abusers even when they are known.

The minister for State for Foreign Affairs in charge of International Affairs, Mr Henry Oryem Okello, rightly pointed out that the visa restrictions are a “wakeup call”. It takes a lot in terms of humility for anyone in government to acknowledge that there is a problem. For that we say kudos to minister Oryem.

It is usually after acknowledgement of a problem that we find solutions and take appropriate remedial action. Government, as he suggested, should come down hard on those who trample on the rights of others.