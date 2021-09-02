Mityana residents in fear as threatening leaflets are dropped in the area

By BARBARA NALWEYISO More by this Author

The infamous leaflets, which strangers have been dropping in different parts of the country, threatening to attack residents, have not spared Mityana District.

By wake of Thursday, residents of Kiyudaaya in Busimbi Division, Mityana Municipality, were gripped with fright when they woke up to anonymous writings on papers dropped in different spots, near the deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Yasin Ndidde’s home that “they had arrived and residents should be prepared.”

"RDC and your people get ready to test the Panga killing which you have been hearing in Masaka, it has reached Mityana get ready of what you will hear," one of the leaflets loosely translated from Luganda read, as seen by this reporter.

One of the leaflets said to have been dropped near the deputy RDC's residence.

According to Mr Sanyu Kigozi, the Kiyudaaya chairperson, the writings, which he saw, have left all residents under a great fear.

"The leaflets say they're going to start with a prominent person for police to understand that they're in the area," Mr Kigozi said.

However, Mr Ndidde, said security is on high alert and ready to handle the matter, urging residents to stay calm.

"The leaflets were dropped near my home but good enough no one has been murdered yet, they have first warned us. We think these are thugs who want to relate Masaka incident and rob people's properties,” he said.

Ms Rachel Kawala the Wamala Region Police Spokesperson said police is investigating the matter.

"The leaflets were dropped in Kiyudaaya village addressed to the RDC warning Mityana people that they're coming for them,” she said.



