Uganda signs deal that allows free movement in Igad states

The government of Uganda has signed the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) protocol on free movement of persons in the Igad region.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen Abubaker Jeje Odongo, during the ceremony yesterday in Kampala said the protocol would improve cross-border trade, employment and free movement of students.

“When we put emphasis on a document of this nature it is indeed in line with our belief and aspirations, not only for our region but for our continent Africa. That we must look at all instruments, look at all possibilities to be able to bring us closer together, so that we can be able to trade among ourselves, we can be able to work easily among ourselves, we can be able to move labour across borders with ease,” Gen Odongo said.

Uganda becomes the fifth member to sign the free movement protocol after Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, and Ethiopia.

The signing was witnessed by the deputy head of European Union (EU) Delegation to Uganda, Mr Guillaume Chartrain; the Director of Igad Health and Social development division, Ms Fathia Alwan; and Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, among other delegates from Igad member countries.

Gen Odongo has since encouraged countries such as Kenya, Eritrea, and Djibouti, to sign in order to enjoy the benefits of this organisation.

Igad is a body of eight member states: Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda and Eritrea and its mission is to assist and complement the efforts of its member states in areas of peace, security, agriculture, environment, economic cooperation, and social development.

The Igad Executive Secretary, Mr Workneh Gebeyehu, appreciated President Museveni for always championing regional integration.

“I realised that Kampala is not only the city of Ugandans, Kampala is the city of Africans who are living freely, working freely,” Mr Gebeyehu said.

He explained that enabling the unrestricted movement of people within the Igad region would create opportunities for stable livelihoods among communities often affected by the recurring challenges of droughts and floods exacerbated by climate change.

In addition, a free movement region will facilitate higher volume of regional trade, improve access to basic social services, access by governments to unreached marginal communities, as well as improve the governance of rural areas.

Mr Gebeyehu noted that at institutional level, free movement will place a demand on member states to enhance their capacities in governance and management of migration and immigration to be safe, orderly and beneficial.

“The progress of signing of the Protocol to date reflects Igad member states’ commitment to fulfil aspirations to enshrine in bold United Nation (UN) and African Union policy framework on free movement of persons and migration in general,” Mr Gebeyehu said.

He added: “As we pursue this important endeavor, we make a direct contribution toward the realisation of African continental free trade areas, we confront challenges of fragility in Igad region arising from natural disasters, droughts, floods, mudslides, landslides, desert floods, among other things.”

The Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, Mr Balaam Barugahara, said young people will now seek employment across any of the Igad member nations. He emphasised that the implementation of the free movement protocol will enhance inter-country working relations through a legally recognised framework.

“This will support our young people in self-employment, when you are a young man you can now start a business in Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan with the protection of this protocol,” Mr Barugahara said.

He explained that Article 14 of the free movement protocol allows free movement of students and researchers which will give chance to students to research and explore more.

“South Sudan started exploring their oil, they have been exporting their oil. So as young Ugandans who want to participate in the oil industry, we can now go and do research in South Sudan to know how better they did it, “he said.

Mr Chartrain said the protocol requires a strong political commitment from its associated members, as politics of regional integration are key to a successful realisation of the regional free movement agenda.

What key players say...

“When we put emphasis on a document of this nature it is indeed in line with our belief and aspirations, not only for our region either but for our continent Africa,” Gen Abubaker Jeje Odongo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda

“The protocol requires a strong political commitment from its associated members, as politics of regional integration are key to a successful realization of the regional free movement agenda,” Mr Guillaume Chartrain, Deputy Head of Delegation to Uganda from the EU

“This will support our young people in self-employment, when you are a young man you can now start a business in Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan with the protection of this protocol,” Mr Balaam Barugahara, Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs of Uganda

About IGAD

Igad in Eastern Africa was created in 1996 in Djibouti to supersede the Intergovernmental Authority on Drought and Development (IGADD) which was founded in 1986 to mitigate the effects of the recurring severe droughts and other natural disasters that resulted in widespread famine, ecological degradation and economic hardship in the region.