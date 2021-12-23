Mob action tops Aswa police death cases ahead of Xmas

Aswa River region police spokesperson, David Ongom Mudong. PHOTO/TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • According to a recent Aswa River region police report, six of 10 cases of death registered in the past two weeks involved lynching.
  • Police have called upon communities to desist from taking the law into their own hands.

Police in Aswa River region have launched a community sensitisation and crime prevention campaign ahead of the festive season.
A key component of the campaign is educating communities against mob action, which police say is rampant in the area.
According to a recent Aswa River region police report, six of 10 cases of death registered in the past two weeks involved lynching.
 Two of the deaths were attributed to suicide, one to drowning and one to assault.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.