Mob justice, gun violence claim 73 lives in one week

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

Mob action, shootings, domestic violence, and aggravated robbery cases were the major contributors of the 73 homicide cases registered countrywide last week.

The number of deaths registered on a weekly basis has continued to rally around an average of 70 people despite the fact that there are tough restrictions on human movements due to Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said mob action and domestic violence cases are surging at unprecedented rate.

“We are seeing an increase in cases of mob action and yet these arise out of flimsy incidents. We want to continue cautioning the public,” Mr Enanga said yesterday while releasing the report in Kampala.

According to the police report, eight people were killed after they were found in possession of stolen animals and food.

Andrew Amenyi and Jack Okenyi were lynched by a mob on allegations of stealing a sheep in Aleptong District. The duo were found by the residents tying the stolen sheep on a boda boda motorcycle.

In Kyenjojo District, Julius Konihira, was found with four stolen goats. The mob descended on him and beat him to death.

In Bugweri District, Ashraf Kirunda, 40, was lynched to death after he was found with suspected stolen jackfruits and oranges.

Advertisement

Another incident happened at Kireku Village in Gomba District where Ali Kyaterekera, 30, was found cutting into pieces three carcasses of cows belonging to Mr Agerika Nyereere. Mr Nyereere made an alarm that attracted residents. The locals beat Kyaterekera using sticks and stones until he died.

At Nampuge Village in Kakiri Township, Wakiso District, a 35-year-old man was found at the door of a resident’s home at night. The resident made an alarm and people came and killed him instantly.

In Kasangati Township, Henry Ssembeguya, was lynched by a mob on suspicion that he stole a goat.

Police also registered another incident in Malakoni Village in Busia District where, Joseph Osadu, 53, was found with a suspected stolen bull and when he failed to reveal where he got it from, he was killed by the mob.

Mr Enanga said in most of the mob action cases, the suspects often take off upon the death of the alleged suspects.

“Police officers in those areas are now bent on hunting the suspects,” he said.

Domestic violence is also a big challenge to the law enforcement agencies.

Christine Akello was hacked by her husband Dennis Alalo due to a domestic violence incident in Lira District.

Alalo took off but he was arrested by the residents who also beat him to death.

Again in Wakiso District, a 40-year-old woman, Juliet Nassali, a resident of Mende Township was killed by a boyfriend, Jonah Bwambale, who claimed the victim infected him with HIV/Aids.

Bwambale is said to have conspired with three brothers and killed her using a blunt object that was hit on her head.

Incidents of aggravated robbery, especially motorcycles, led to the death of 15 people in the country in the same period.