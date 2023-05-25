Mob lynches man for killing his mother

Police in Busia District are investigating the murder of a 19-year-old man who was beaten to death by a mob on allegations of killing his 39-year-old mother.

Robert Wejuli, a peasant and resident of Alupe B village Eastern Division, Busia Municipality in Busia District was attacked by the mob on Wednesday, barely two hours after he allegedly killed his mother Belvin Nanjala.

Police said the motive of Wejuli killing his mother is not yet established.

The Bukedi South regional police spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe, said Nanjala was attacked by her son (Wejuli) at Alupe ‘B’ village, Eastern Division Busia Municipality who cut her to death.

Wejuli then took off and went into hiding, according to police. However, when residents got wind of what had happened, they staged a search operation and found him hiding in the same area before they stoned him to death.

"We are investigating a case of murder that occurred today Wednesday as was reported by Victor Wejuli, 46, a mortuary attendant at Kenya Universal Hospital," Inspector of Police (IP) Mugwe said.

Mr Mugwe said the Scene of Crime was visited by the Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO), and team of Homicide detectives who retrieved the two bodies and took them to Busia Health Centre IV for post-mortem as investigations continue.

In the last two years, murders through assault rose with 1,095 cases registered in 2021 and 1,085 cases in 2022, followed by murder by mob action with 759 cases registered in 2021 and 953 cases in 2022, according to the Police crime report of 2022.

The same report also shows that a total of 301 cases of murder as a result of domestic violence were reported in 2022 compared to 376 cases reported in 2021, giving a 19.9% decrease. Out of the total case reported to Police, 127 cases were taken to Court, 10 cases were not proceeded with while 165 cases are still under inquiry.