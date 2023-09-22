Monitor journalist arrested over Lubowa hospital story

Detectives at Lubowa Police Station along Entebbe Road have detained Nation Media Group (NMG)- Uganda journalist who was following up on a story about the International Specialised Hospital, Lubowa project.

Mr Tonny Abet, a health reporter at Daily Monitor, a subsidiary of NMG-U was arrested Thursday afternoon during a site visit to the multibillion hospital whose construction has been a subject of public debate since 2019 when the project was handed over to Italian investor, Enrica Pinetti’s firm, Finasi/Roko Construction Ltd.



Speaking to this publication from the police cell where he spent a night, Mr Abet said he was cleared by the security personnel manning the construction site and referred to the project manager for further clearance when he visited the site.

“After identifying myself to the project manager, he called the security team and ordered for my arrest,” Mr Abet said on phone.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango confirmed the arrest but said he was yet to establish the charges against the journalist.

In 2019, Parliament approved $379 million (about Shs1.4 triillion at the time) for the construction of the 264 bed capacity hospital in Lubowa, along Kampala-Entebbe highway.

Finasi/Roko Construction Ltd took over the project site at Lubowa on June 10, 2019.

In March 2023, the Ministry of Health tabled a Shs2.7 supplementary budget intended to further finance the hospital construction in the National Budget for Financial Year 2023/2024.

Requests tabled by the Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, showed that the money would be spent on the supervision of the works at the construction site.

Some members of the budget committee demanded justification for the Lubowa hospital project which they said had stalled.

“I really wonder what the Shs2.7 billion is going to be used for if the activity that has come is just supervision. Someone would wonder how much supervision will go on when there isn’t anything there as construction,” the Mubende Woman MP, Ms Hope Grania Nakazibwe, said during the March 2023 committee sitting.