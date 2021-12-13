A health worker attends to a baby. Many women suffer from secondary infertility. PHOTO/COURTESY

More women failing to conceive after first baby

By  JANE NAFULA 

What you need to know:

  • According to specialists, causes of secondary infertility in women include sexually-transmitted infections, fibroids, hormonal imbalance, age, and lifestyle changes.
  • 10-15%: Percentage of couples in Uganda who cannot have children due to infertility, Ministry of Health statistics show.
     

When she got married in 2012 at the age of 24, Rose (not real name) and her husband agreed to have four children. After a year, God blessed them with a baby boy. Her husband and in-laws showered Rose with love and praises.
However, the love started fading when Rose failed to conceive again.

