Moses Banja elected new Namirembe bishop

The House of Bishops of the Church of Uganda has elected Venerable Canon Moses Banja as the 6th Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, this Publication has learnt.

Mr Adams Sadiik, the Church of Uganda Provincial Spokesperson has revealed the news of Ven. Can. Banja's election through a press statement released on Monday afternoon.

"The House of Bishops of the Church of Uganda which sat at St Stephen's Cathedral Naluwerere in East Busoga Diocese today (Monday) November 20, 2023, has elected Ven. Can. Moses Banja as the 6th Bishop of Namirembe Diocese," the statement reads in part, adding that he will be consecrated and enthroned on December 10, 2023, at St Paul's Cathedral, Namirembe.

Born on October 20, 1964, in Nakabugo Bbira, Busiro- Wakiso District, Ven Canon Banja accepted Jesus Christ as his Saviour on December 3, 1989, and he was ordained in 1996 and priested in 1998, according to Mr Sadiik.

By the time of his election, Ven Canon Banja has been serving as the Archdeacon of Luzira Archdeaconry in Namirembe Diocese.

He is married to Rev. Canon. Prof. Olivia Nassaka Banja and God has blessed them with three children.

Ven Canon Moses Banja holds a Bachelor's Degree in Divinity from Makerere University and a Post Graduate Diploma in Education from Makerere University.

The newly elected Bishop will replace Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira who retired from this position last month. Having served as the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese for the last 14 years, Bishop Luwalira will be celebrating his mandatory retirement age of 65 on December 8.

The House of Bishops had earlier failed to name Bishop Luwalira's replacement after failing to zero down on a single name out of the alleged two contentious candidates.

An ad-hoc committee was instituted to investigate the matters raised in the previous meeting of the House of Bishops and it was upon the committee's findings that the Bishops have today agreed on Ve Canon Banja as the most suitable candidate to take on the leadership at Namirembe Diocese.