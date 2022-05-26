MP Ojara, 4 others arrested over attempt to disrupt Omoro poll

Police in Omoro District have confirmed the arrest of Chua West MP, PP Okin Ojara and four others have been arrested over allegations of attempting to disrupt a by-election to elect a lawmaker in Omoro County today.

The Aswa River Region police spokesman Mr David Ongom Mudong confirmed “the arrests meant to curtail saboteurs whose intentions are to disrupt the voting exercise.”

Mr Okin was arrested at about 3:00am and whisked away by police for detention at Gulu Central Police Station. The other suspects are being held at Omoro Central Police Station, this publication has learnt.

But Mr Mudong declined to give the accounts of how Mr Okin and the others were arrested.

“The operations are still ongoing. At an appropriate time, we will give accountability of those in our custody,” Mr Ongom said.

Aswa River Region police spokesman Mr David Ongom Mudong concludes an interview with a journalist on May 26, 2022. PHOTO/TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

Mr Ongom said checkpoints have been mounted by police and the UPDF in several spots in Omoro County “to block political intruders from other districts to get into the area to disrupt the exercise.”

FDC party office raid

Meanwhile, Mr Patrick Amuriat Oboi, the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) President Wednesday night alleged that security operatives raided their office and destroyed several items in addition to arresting party agents.

“This is something that has severely affected our operations,” Mr Amuriat said on Thursday.

Mr Amuriat castigated security forces for what he described as “harassment on FDC supporters of party candidate Justine Odong."

FDC is now accusing security forces of disrupting the election.

Throughout the campaigns, opposition candidates have accused the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party of voter bribery, intimidation, and harassment.