MP Ssegirinya discharged from Dutch hospital

Kawempe North legislator Muhammed Ssegirinya has been discharged from a hospital in the Netherlands.

Mr Ssegirinya returned to the country on Tuesday, September 19 aboard Ethiopian Airlines and was welcomed by his supporters and friends at Entebbe International Airport.

The Legislator was discharged from Universal Medical Hospital in Amsterdam, Netherlands where he has been receiving treatment after being reportedly diagnosed with medical complications in the lungs.

While addressing the media, Mr Ssegirinya said: "I am finally back on my feet. I have been battling lung diseases, hypertension, skin cancer among others and am happy that today I have been discharged although I remain as an outpatient because I'm supposed to report back to the hospital on 10th October 2023."

He added that he will resume his duties as a lawmaker "because of demands from his constituency."

"Ever since I was elected as a legislator for Kawempe North, I have served my people for only for two months," he observed.

Mr Ssegirinya further noted that the origin of his sickness was Kigo government prison where he had been jailed for more than a year, facing murder charges in connection to deadly attacks that claimed over 20 lives in the Masaka Sub Region.

He was released on bail in February but has since been undergoing treatment in various facilities in Uganda, Kenya and the Netherlands.