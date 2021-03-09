MP Ssemujju joins race to unseat Speaker Kadaga

By Job Bwire More by this Author

By Alex Esagala More by this Author

Kira Municipality Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, is the latest legislator to join the race to unseat Speaker Rebecca Kadaga who has held the position since 2011 when she took over from Edward Ssekandi, as the first woman in Uganda’s history, to occupy the office of the Speaker.

Addressing journalists at Parliament on Tuesday, Mr Ssemujju said his experience as a parliamentary journalist and MP over the years is good enough for him to steer the House in the 11th Parliament.

“If the almighty Allah gives me life and I’m sworn in May, this will be my third term as an MP, having joined the House in 2011. I therefore, bring my experience of 10 years to this office of the Speaker,” he said.

Before his election as an MP, Mr Ssemujju served as a parliamentary journalist and at one time the leader of all Parliamentary journalists.

“I joined Parliamentary journalism when James Wapakhabulo was still a Speaker of Parliament. He left office of the Speaker around 1998 to become the movement political commissar. I therefore covered Parliament presided over by James Wapakhabulo, Francis Ayume, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi and became an MP to be presided over by Rebecca Kadaga,” he added as he declared his intention to join the race in which deputy speaker Jacob Oulanyah is also a contender.

During his tenure as a journalist, Mr Ssemujju says he attended almost every sitting of the House and learnt the different tricks that the different Speakers were using to steer the House.

It is these “good tactics” that he has learnt over the years that he intends to employ if he takes over as a Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

“In the last half of the ninth Parliament I served as the chairperson of the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE). In the first half of the 10th Parliament, I served first as shadow minister for lands and I was later appointed as shadow minister for information. Under Parliaments rules, the chairperson of a committee performs same and similar functions as a Speaker and it’s only the administrative functions which are provided for under the administration of Parliament Act that the chairperson does not perform,” Mr Ssemujju added.





The outspoken MP who subscribes to the opposition Forum for Democratic change (FDC) says he is well-versed with chairing the meetings of Parliament; the major functions of Speaker’s office.

“I have served as chief opposition whip for the last five years and I have interacted with MPs on both sides. I fully understand the type of Speaker that MPs are yearning for. The MPs want a Speaker who will be impartial while presiding over Parliament, one who will be accessible to all,” he added.







